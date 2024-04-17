Qatar To Host 5Th Full Meeting Of Standing International Forum Of Commercial Courts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) will next week host the fifth full meeting of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts (SIFoCC) in Doha, Qatar.

Scheduled on April 20 and 21 at Qatar University, this conference – being held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa - marks a significant milestone for Qatar, as more than 170 guests from as many as 50 jurisdictions will convene. Notably, 70% of G20 countries are members of SIFoCC, ensuring a diverse representation across six continents.

The previous edition of SIFoCC meetings were in London, New York, Singapore and Sydney.

Founded in 2016, SIFoCC serves as a unique platform that brings together commercial courts from around the world to foster collaboration, share best practices, and advance the resolution of commercial disputes.

By facilitating dialogue and cooperation among its members, SIFoCC plays a pivotal role in promoting the rule of law and enhancing the business environment globally. Through its initiatives, SIFoCC strengthens the relationships between businesses and the legal framework within which they operate promoting a robust environment for commerce and investment worldwide.

"This assembly presents a unique opportunity for productive discussions and collaborations aimed at advancing commercial dispute resolution practices and promoting the rule of law internationally," said Faisal Rashid al-Sahouti, chief executive officer of QICDRC.

MENAFN17042024000067011011ID1108106976