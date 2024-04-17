Who Was Angry Rantman? Popular Youtuber Abhradeep Saha Known As 'Angry Rantman' Dies At 27

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Angry Rantman, the online hit, is currently trending, but for a sombre cause. Abhradeep Saha, alias Angry Rantman, reportedly died in Bengaluru's Narayan Cardiac Centre from multiple organ failure. His departure creates a vacuum in the online community, but his legacy of enthusiasm and sincerity lives on. Today, social media is buzzing with the trending subject "Angry Rantman," unfortunately, for a sad reason. Abhradeep Saha died of multiple organ failure, sparking speculation. Prior to this, he was being treated at the Narayan Cardiac Centre in Bengaluru.

He had surgery last month, but his condition has deteriorated since. According to recent community remarks on his own YouTube channel, "Angry Rantman" passed away due to multiple organ failure.



An X user, who goes by the handle @raj4_ssr, claimed that Saha passed away Tuesday night. "With a heavy heart I have to say Abhradeep Saha or Angry Rantman as you all know him, passed away last night.

"Loss of words at the moment ...... The memories of joy which he was able to bring on everyone's faces will surely be missed now," the user said. When asked for sources, the user replied, "I got a text message from his school classmate. We were in the same school till grade 10."

Who was Abhradeep Saha, aka Angry Rantman?

Angry Rantman was well-known for his sports-related material, mainly football, and had a big following on social media. He was born in Kolkata on February 19, 1996, and has over 481k YouTube subscribers and 119k Instagram followers. His untimely death has left his family, friends, and fans devastated, with condolences flooding in from all over social media.



On April 16, fellow YouTuber Neon Man Shorts cited Saha's recent Instagram post, in which he stated that he will be undergoing open heart surgery in a few days. However, there has been no update on his condition since the message. On April 15, YouTuber Neon Man Shorts stated that there were reports on social media that Saha's health had deteriorated.

There has been no official comment from his family or close friends on the supposed cause of death; nevertheless, social media is rife with unsubstantiated reports claiming the YouTuber died of multiple organ failure. His startled friends and followers are sharing their sympathies on X and other social media sites.



