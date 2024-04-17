Japan PM, S. Korea Pres. Confirm Coordination With US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 17 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk yeol agreed on Wednesday to continue to deepen coordination bilaterally and trilaterally among Japan, South Korea and the US, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

During their 15-minute telephone talks, the two leaders also affirmed that they would continue to communicate closely with one another, seizing various opportunities including those at international conferences throughout the year, according to a statement released from the ministry.

Kishida also briefed Yoon on the outcome of his state visit to the US last week, which the president appreciated, the ministry said. The premier said that he and US President Joe Biden reaffirmed to advance close trilateral coordination across many fields and discussed the situation relating to North Korea at the Japan-US summit meeting on April 10. (end)

mk













MENAFN17042024000071011013ID1108106258