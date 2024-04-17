Employability Week Held At ADA University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The opening ceremony of Employability Week 2024, organised byADA University, has been held.

According to Azernews, the objective of Employability Week,which runs until April 25 and is co-sponsored by the InternationalBank of Azerbaijan (ABB) and the ADA University Foundation, is tofamiliarize students with job opportunities in the country's labormarket.

Students were chosen to participate in this crucial event basedon their academic achievements as well as the results ofapproximately 500 interviews organized by the ADA University CareerServices department.

Students had the opportunity to participate in specialisedtraining and seminars delivered by industry specialists based ontheir academic performance and interview ratings.

These workshops, led by seasoned professionals from 20 local andinternational organizations specializing in finance, banking,information technology, telecommunications, auditing, consulting,and other fields, will cover labor market demands and career growthtechniques.

Partner organisations at the event include International Bank ofAzerbaijan (ABB), Azerbaijan Airlines, Azercell, Azerconnect,Azercosmos, Azersun, Baker Tilly, Coca-Cola Company, Deloitte &Touche, State Examination Centre, State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan(SOFAZ), EKVITA, Ernst & Young, Innovation and Digital DevelopmentAgency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportationof Azerbaijan, Kapital Bank, Nobel Energy, PASHA Bank, PASHA LifeInsurance, PASHA Malls, and PMD GROUP.

Throughout the ten-day program, students will network withfuture employers and acquire hands-on experience within firms opportunities are a highlight of the week: five studentswill receive specialized professional development associated withtheir particular disciplines after being selected through arigorous process offered by the employers.

On May 2, a career fair will be held where students can meetwith representatives from over 100 companies, research jobpossibilities, and build networks with possible employers. Thisevent is significant in defining the professional paths of many ADAUniversity students.