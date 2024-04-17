Amir Receives Written Message From Transitional President Of Chad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from Transitional President of the Republic of Chad HE Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was received by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, during his meeting Wednesday with Director of the Civil Office at the Presidency of the Republic of Chad Idriss Youssouf Boy who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, especially the developments in the African continent.