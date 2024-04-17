Senaste President Receives Saudi Shura Council Speaker

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra) - The Senate President, Faisal Fayez, hosted Saudi Shura Council Speaker Abdullah Al Sheikh and an accompanying delegation on Wednesday, discussing avenues to bolster Jordanian-Saudi ties across political, economic, and investment realms for mutual benefit.Fayez and Al Sheikh emphasized the significance of reinforcing parliamentary relations and facilitating committee exchanges to share insights on various sectors. Their talks also addressed regional concerns, particularly condemning Israeli aggression in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and urging humanitarian aid access.Highlighting the enduring friendship between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, Fayez praised His Majesty King Abdullah II and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's collaborative efforts to advance bilateral relations and address Arab issues, underscoring King Abdullah's continuous diplomatic initiatives to halt Israeli aggression and called for a political resolution and two-state solution.Reaffirming Jordan's stance against Palestinian displacement and any compromise on national principles, Fayez stressed Jordan's sovereignty and its role in safeguarding Jerusalem's holy sites.Al Sheikh echoed these sentiments, expressing a commitment to nurturing bilateral ties and advancing cooperation.The meeting emphasized sustained collaboration to serve mutual interests, promote economic partnerships, and contribute to regional stability, including resolving the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution and international legitimacy.