Israel-Iran War News: Tehran Celebrates 'Success' Of Operation Honest Promise | 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Iran-Israel Attack: Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel throughout the weekend, in retaliation to the Netanyahu regime's attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi celebrated what they claimed as a successful operation 'Honest Promise' with an annual military parade on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Israel also hailed the work of its Iran Dome. Netanyahu's government claimed they had thwarted every drone, missile that Iran launched.

-Notably, UK PM Rishi Sunak and several other European nations also claimed that they had stopped Iranian missiles and drones.-The series of retaliatory attacks that have plagued West Asian nations- Iran, Israel, Gaza, have sparked fear of larger conflict in the form of a Middle Eastern war.

Iran's Honest Promise against Israel-Iran President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday said that the operation Honest Promise“brought down the glory of the Zionist regime (Israel)”. He made the claim at a military base on the outskirts of Tehran.-\"This operation showed that our armed forces are ready,\" he said in a speech addressed to the regular army and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Raisi on Wednesday reiterated warnings against \"the slightest act of aggression\" by Israel, saying it would lead to \"a fierce and severe response\".-The military parade in Iran on Wednesday saw Iranian armed forces showcase a range of military equipment including drones and long-range ballistic missiles-Iran has been maintaining that the attack on Israel was 'self defence' following the consulate attack in Syria.

-The 'self defense' rhetoric had played out for Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel, and was supported by US President Joe Biden, in October 2023, after Hamas attacked Israel. Since then over 33,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in Gazam, owing to Israel's need to defend itself.-This was the first ever direct attack by Iran on Israel. This comes in response to the 1 April air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. The strike levelled the five-storey consular annex of the Iranian embassy in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals Israel reacted-The Israeli army said the vast majority of the projectiles fired by Iran were shot down -- with the help of the United States and other allies -- and that the attack caused only minimal damage.

