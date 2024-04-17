\The Picasso Of Thieves,\ A Gripping Film About A Masterful Thief Of Valuable Art, Steals Tubi Spotlight

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, Fla., Apr. 15, 2024: A popular free streaming service, Tubi, has licensed the gripping documentary The Picasso of Thieves for distribution on its platform.



The film delves into the captivating world of Joselito \"Picasso\" Vega, a masterful house painter who becomes adept at stealing art by Picasso; his exploits have captivated audiences worldwide. Produced in collaboration with TMGroup Productions and New Heat Media, \"Picasso of Thieves\" promises to be a riveting exploration of art, crime, and Picasso\'s persona, featuring Professor, Dr. Noah Charney, Pulitzer Finalist Best-Selling Author and Historian of Art Crime.



\"We are thrilled that \'The Picasso of Thieves\' will become available to even more viewers, and we look forward to Tubi users discovering the story for the first time,\" says TMGroup Productions President Adrienne Mazzone, who has several Executive Producing credits.



The film is directed and produced by award-winning director and producer, Anna Cespedes and Carlos Cespedes of New Heat Media. Their work, alongside Analigitalâ„¢ editor, Richard Martinez, has intertwined to produce a witty, heart-rending and thrilling documentary. \"Prepare to be as captivated as we were during filming,\" said Anna Cespedes.



\"Through \'The Picasso of Thieves,\' viewers embark on a captivating journey into the intricate world of art and crime, guided by the enigmatic persona of Joselito \'Picasso\' Vega,\" says Charney. \"This documentary transcends the conventional crime narrative, delving deep into the psyche of both the artist and the thief, ultimately inviting audiences to ponder the complex interplay between creativity and criminality.\"

