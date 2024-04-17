Indian Army's Agnipath Scheme: 40,000 Agniveers To Be Recruited Via 96 Rallies Across Nation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian Army will be conducting a total of 96 recruitment rallies across the nation this year to induct around 40,000 Agniveers under Agnipath scheme. With a focus on integrating women into the force, the force has planned 11 of 96 recruitment rallies for the selection of women Agniveers into the Corps of Military Police.



As per an Indian Army official, the online combined entrance examination has been scheduled at 174 locations nationwide.



"The examination window, set from April 22 to May 7, 2024, is expected to witness participation from an unprecedented 12 Lakh 80 Thousand registered candidates, indicating robust interest among the youth in a career in the armed forces," the official said.

The recruitment plan seeks to attract skilled and motivated individuals capable of contributing to the nation's security.



"The inclusion of extensive testing locations and the substantial number of rallies underscore the Army's commitment to making the recruitment process accessible and equitable."

As preparations for the rallies and examinations are underway, the Indian Army official said that the anticipation and enthusiasm among prospective candidates are palpable, setting the stage for another year of transformative recruitment cycle.