Denmark`s symbolic stock trade construction catches fire

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident reminiscent of the 2019 Notre Dame blaze in Paris, Denmark's capital of Copenhagen was rocked by a devastating fire that consumed one of its most renowned landmarks. The historic old stock exchange, known as Borsen and dating back to the 17th century, became engulfed in flames, resulting in the collapse of its spire. The incident occurred while the building was undergoing renovation, with scaffolding and protective plastic covering its facade.



The magnitude of the fire prompted comparisons to the Notre Dame catastrophe, with Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen describing it as Denmark's own "Notre-Dame moment."



Danish TV echoed similar sentiments, quoting locals who likened the blaze to the iconic Parisian tragedy. Coincidentally, the fire occurred just a day after the fifth anniversary of the Notre Dame inferno, adding a poignant layer of symbolism to the unfolding events.



The Copenhagen fire department sprang into action, evacuating nearby buildings as they grappled with the inferno. However, the presence of scaffolding posed challenges for emergency services, hindering their efforts to contain the flames. Additionally, the copper roof of the stock exchange building acted as a conductor, preserving the heat and intensifying the fire.



Amidst the chaos, a silver lining emerged as all individuals inside the building managed to evacuate safely, averting any immediate injuries. Furthermore, efforts were made to rescue historic artifacts housed within the structure, underscoring the significance of preserving Denmark's cultural heritage.



Despite the swift response from firefighters, the cause of the blaze remains uncertain. The stock exchange building, currently serving as the headquarters for the Danish Chamber of Commerce, holds immense historical and architectural importance, making the incident all the more tragic.



As investigations into the fire commence, the loss of Denmark's iconic landmark serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of heritage structures and the imperative of vigilance in safeguarding them against unforeseen calamities.

