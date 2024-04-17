Israel vows reply to Iranian assault

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of Iran's mass missile and drone strike on Saturday, Israel has vowed a resolute response, with its war cabinet authorizing measures described as "clear and decisive." The decision, as reported by Israeli media, underscores the intention to synchronize any retaliatory actions with the stance of the United States.



The assault, orchestrated by Tehran in retaliation for the bombing of its consulate in Damascus, Syria, earlier this month, resulted in the deployment of a barrage of cruise and ballistic missiles, alongside drones. The attack claimed the lives of several senior officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.



According to statements from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the majority of the incoming projectiles were intercepted, with assistance reportedly provided by the United States, United Kingdom, France, Jordan, and other allies. Despite this, concerns over the severity of the assault remain palpable, particularly as Iran's actions aimed to undermine Israel's strategic capabilities.



Addressing the situation from the Nevatim Air Base near Beersheba, which was among the targets of the Iranian attack, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi affirmed the necessity of a response. While acknowledging Israel's capacity to manage threats independently, Halevi emphasized the value of international cooperation, especially in the face of a multifaceted threat such as the recent Iranian aggression.



The IDF's preparedness to counter such strikes was underscored by Halevi, who revealed the existence of 'Operation Iron Shield,' a strategic initiative aimed at mitigating the impact of such assaults. Despite the robust defense mechanisms in place, the unprecedented scale and reach of Iran's offensive have prompted Israel to underscore the significance of collaborative efforts with its allies.



As tensions escalate in the region, Israel's resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and security remains unwavering. The forthcoming response, aligned with the will of the United States, signifies a coordinated effort to address the evolving threat landscape posed by Iran's belligerent actions.

