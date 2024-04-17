Father of assistance employee assassinated by IDF in Gaza pressures US to append assistance to Israel

(MENAFN) John Flickinger, who lost his son Jacob in a recent Israeli drone strike targeting a humanitarian convoy in Gaza, is urging the United States to take decisive action in pressing Israel to change its approach to its campaign against Hamas in the region. Jacob, a 33-year-old humanitarian worker with dual United States-Canadian citizenship, was among seven foreign aid workers killed on April 1 when their convoy, operated by the relief organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), was repeatedly targeted by Israeli drones.



In a phone conversation with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Flickinger recounted his grief and emphasized the need for meaningful action to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Reflecting on the devastating loss of his son, Flickinger expressed hope that the United States would leverage its influence by threatening to suspend aid to Israel, potentially saving lives and prompting a reevaluation of Israel's military tactics.



The attack on the humanitarian convoy sparked international outrage and scrutiny, prompting Israel to acknowledge that the officers responsible for the strike had violated rules of engagement. Israeli authorities described the incident as a "mistake," attributing it to mishandled intelligence and a failure to properly identify the target before launching the strike.



Two IDF personnel were dismissed, and three others received reprimands in response to the incident.



Flickinger's impassioned plea for United States intervention underscores the broader debate surrounding United States military assistance to Israel and the ethical considerations involved in supporting a military campaign that has resulted in civilian casualties. As calls for accountability and justice grow louder, the Biden administration faces mounting pressure to reassess its relationship with Israel and take concrete steps to address human rights concerns in the region.

MENAFN17042024000045015687ID1108104172