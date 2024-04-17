Sukriti, Prakriti's 'Saath Tere' Music Video Comes With Snippets Of Their Fab New Year's Holiday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) The twin singing sensation, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, who are all set to release their debut song 'Saath Tere' for their label SuPra, said that it is a snippet of their New Year's holiday.

Virgin Music India, the partner for independent artists, labels, and entrepreneurs, has announced its distribution partnership with Sukriti and Prakriti for their label SuPra.

The sisters have already charmed audiences with hits like 'Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa' and 'Majnu'.

'Saath Tere' is a soulful and heart-warming track written and composed by Abhijay Sharma and is a beautiful representation of embarking on a journey with a loved one.

The music video showcases the duo exploring the world, cherishing every moment of adventure and discovery. It's a song that evokes wanderlust and the feeling of being lost in the beauty of new places while sharing love and laughter with those who matter.

Talking about the song, Sukriti and Prakriti shared: "We are thrilled to embark on this new innings in our life with Virgin Music India and our new label SuPra. Being the first music video under our own banner makes 'Saath Tere' very special. But there's more to it than just being our debut track."

"This song came to us while we were lost in the beauty of some breathtaking landscapes during our New Year's holiday as we found home in each other's company. According to us, this is a snippet of our little holiday and I hope that everyone can relate to it as it will take one back to a cherished memory or make them want to embark on a new one," the duo added.