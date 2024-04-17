Kryvyi Rih Sends UAH 32 Million Worth Of Aid To Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kryvyi Rih has sent another batch of aid to the military for more than UAH 32 million.

The head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Another large batch of aid from Kryvyi Rih to our military. We are sending all this to our 129th brigade, 17th Kryvyi Rih tank brigade, 77th Kryvyi Rih airmobile brigade, our National Guard soldiers in the 3011th military unit, 43rd, 60th, 61st, 54th brigades and other units," Vilkul informed.

According to him, the soldiers received 128 modern DJI MAVIC 3 PRO and DJI MAVIC 3 T quadcopters, 750 FPV drones, two Chaklun UAVs, 21 thermal imaging sights, 18 night vision devices, 82 EcoFlow charging stations and UPS, 39 generators and much more equipment.

Ukraine and Israel: Senate Democrats waiting for proposals from Johnson on Tuesday

Vilkul emphasized that the work to help the Ukrainian military with logistical support continues every day.

As reported earlier, 11 new modern all-terrain vehicles were sent from Kryvyi Rih to the frontline, which have already proven their effectiveness in performing various tasks.