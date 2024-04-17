Secret Recipe Launches New Outlet In Chattogram

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Chattogram : Malaysia's popular café and restaurant chain Secret Recipe unveiled a new outlet at Jamal Khan in Chattogram.

Located at CPDL Levante 115/A, 115/B Jamal Khan Road, Chattogram, the outlet offers a wide array of sweet, savoury and drink options.

Secret Recipe boasts the title of being the largest Malaysian café chain, with a presence in 10 countries worldwide, said a press release.

Secret Recipe made its entry into Bangladesh in 2017 through Pepperoni Ltd of Fair Group. Since then, it has garnered significant customer acceptance and even secured the Best Restaurant and Café Award from Bangladesh Brand Forum.

Joint Editor of The Daily Prothom Alo Bishwajit Chowdhury along with Fair Group Chief Marketing Officer Mesbah Uddin inaugurated the outlet on April 6, 2024.

The event also attended by KSM Mohith-UL-Bari, Head of Business at Secret Recipe, JM Taslim Kabir, Head of Marketing at Fair Group and Rakib Hossain, Manager, Secret Recipe Operations.

The flagship outlet has a guest accommodation capacity for 60 persons, making it an ideal venue for parties and celebrations. This marks Secret Recipe's 19th outlet in Bangladesh and its third outlet in Chattogram, following those in Khulshi and GEC.

With its delectable offerings and convenient location, the Secret Recipe Jamal Khan Flagship outlet aims to become a favorite destination for customers seeking culinary delights in Chattogram, concluded the release.