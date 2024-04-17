Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Appoints New GM Lakshmanan Ramanathan

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Marriott Interna-tional's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan announces the appointment of Lakshmanan Ramanathan as the hotel's new General Manager.

With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years in the hospitality industry, Ramanathan brings a wealth of knowledge and a demonstrated track record of excellence to his new role, said the hotel in a release.

He started his career in 1999 as a housekeeper at Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. Then, from 2001, he worked as an expert in pre-opening and renovation projects ranging from operations of Front Office, Housekeeping, Rooms, Spa and overall operations for over 22 years at Marriott International.

Before his appointment, Ramanathan held key leadership roles at renowned properties including Courtyard by Marriott Kochi Airport, JW Marriott Bengaluru and the Westin Chennai Velachery.

In his capacity as General Manager, Ramanathan will spearhead all aspects of operations, sales, and marketing at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan.

"The entire team at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan extends a warm welcome to Lakshmanan Ramanathan and looks forward to his leadership in steering the hotel towards a future defined by excellence and unparalleled guest experiences," concluded the release.