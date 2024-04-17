Weekend Gourmet Nights At Sheraton Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Sheraton Dhaka is offering guests delectable gourmet buffet dinner on weekends.

Join Sheraton Dhaka for weekend gourmet nights at the hotel's signature outlet The Garden Kitchen.

The exquisite buffet spread features delicious delicacies including Lamb Ouzi, Turkish Kebabs, Beef Prime Ribs, Grilled Salmon and many more signature dishes.

A true gourmet dining experience awaits guests at the capital's largest buffet spread.

The weekend buffet dinner is available on Thursdays and Fridays at BDT 8950 net per person.

Buy One Get One offer is available on selected bank cards.