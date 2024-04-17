Meghna Bank To Use EBL Payment Gateway

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Users of MeghnaPay, digital banking wallet of Meghna Bank PLC, will be able to add money to their wallet and transfer money to Visa credit and debit card through EBL Skypay, the payment gateway of Eastern Bank PLC (EBL).

To this effect, an agreement was signed between M Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL and Md Sadiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, Meghna Bank on behalf of their respective organisations at the former's head office in the capital recently.

Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services, Faisal M Fathe-Ul Islam, Head of M-Commerce and E-Commerce of EBL, Sufia Akter, Head of Public Sector, PPP and Cash Management and A Z M Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services Division of Meghna Bank were also present on the occasion, among others.