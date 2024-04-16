RJAF Intensifies Air Sorties To Safeguard Kingdom's Airspace: JAF

Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra) -- The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) intensified its aerial operations on Tuesday to prevent any unauthorized intrusion into the Kingdom's airspace, said a spokesperson for the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - the Arab Army, on Tuesday evening.The JAF spokesperson emphasized that the armed forces are working to safeguard the nation's borders and maintain its security and the safety of its citizens.

