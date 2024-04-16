Another 49 People, Including Children And People With Disabilities, Evacuated From Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 49 people were evacuated from the Donetsk region. Among them are 15 children and five people with disabilities.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Another 49 residents of the region are now safe. This time, the decision to evacuate was made by residents of Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Kramatorsk, Ukrainsk, and Novohrodivka, among whom are 15 children and 5 people with disabilities," noted Filashkin. Read also:
One killed, two injured by Russian shelling in Donetsk
region
According to him, the evacuees went to the Rivne and Lviv regions, where they will be met by coordinators and provided with the necessary assistance.
"...The shelling of Donetsk region communities does not stop and it is dangerous to stay here," Filashkin stressed and urged residents of the region to evacuate as soon as possible.
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 9, the third evacuation train from the Donetsk region arrived in Rivne.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin
