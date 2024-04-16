As The Official Government Cybersecurity Partner Dubai Electronic Security Center Showcases Innovative Projects At GISEC Global 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) is participating in the 13th edition of the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference“GISEC Global” 2024, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 23-25.

As The Official Government Cybersecurity Partner, (DESC) will be presenting a range of pioneering initiatives and solutions that align with Dubai Cyber Security Strategy, which aims to establish Dubai as a cyber security leader in the digital world.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, emphasized the significance of GISEC Global 2024 as the much-anticipated annual gathering for experts and officials in the field of cybersecurity from the region and the world saying:“Cybersecurity today is crucial for securing the digital transformation process amidst global changes, especially with the introduction of emerging technologies within the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, metaverse, among others. Cybersecurity serves as a vital component for smart cities that rely on technology to safeguard a digital lifestyle and foster a thriving digital economy that attracts investments, and we are committed to continue adopting technological and innovative solutions in cybersecurity, in line with the directives of our wise leadership, to ensure Dubai is the safest city in cyberspace.”

H.E. Al Mansoori added:“Today, cybersecurity is a fundamental requirement given the increasing threats. Statistics indicate that the global cost of cybercrimes has surged on an annual basis reaching up to $10 trillion between 2015 and 2025, while spending on cyber solutions is increasing at a rate of one trillion dollars annually, and the size of the security economy is valued at approximately $2 trillion globally.”

H.E Yousuf Al Shaibani, CEO of The Dubai Electronic Security Centre emphasized Dubai's interest in the event saying:“Dubai places exceptional importance to address cyber threats, driven by the emirate's leading position as an economic hub, and the constant need to develop national competencies and innovative solutions in this vital field. Our participation and sponsorship of the 13th edition of the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference“GISEC Global” 2024 comes within a long journey of support for every regional and global endeavour in this field. Cybersecurity is a global concern that requires extensive collaboration between countries, organizations and various sectors to ensure the highest levels of cyber flexibility and efficiency.”

It is worth noting that the Dubai Electronic Security Center is participating for the 7th consecutive time at GISEC Global, a leading global platform in the field of Information Security. This year's edition of the event will feature the participation of over 750 entities, showcasing their innovations to more than 20,000 expected visitors from 130 countries.