IIHF 2024 World Championship Division IV Kicks Off In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- The 2024 IIHF World Championship Division IV kicked off in Kuwait on Tuesday with the participation of four countries.

Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Dawoud Marafi, announced the official opening of the tournament, wishing the participating teams success.

In a statement to reporters after the opening, Minister Marafi stressed the keenness to provide full support to young athletes, especially in hosting the most important international, continental and regional championships.

For his part, the Chairman of the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee, Sheikh Fahad Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, confirmed that the committee spares no effort in supporting all sports federations and specialized clubs to organize major tournaments.

The tournament is running from April 16 to 19 and takes place at the Kuwait Winter Games Club's ice skating rink in the Bayan area. (end)













