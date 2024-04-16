EU Top Diplomat: A Mideast Conflict Is Not In Anyone's Interest

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) -- European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell warned on Tuesday that a new regional conflict in the Middle East is not in anyone's interest.He said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde that the EU's political goal is to prevent escalation, adding that he called on Israel and Iran to reduce tensions."We say to Israel that it is in everyone's interest not to have a regional conflict, and we said the same to the Iranians after the attack on the (Iranian) consulate in Damascus that a regional conflict is not in the interest of anyone, especially the people of Gaza," he said.Borrell stressed that the only solution to the Palestinian issue is through building a Palestinian and an Israeli state.He said the EU's strength is in its unity, but "unfortunately" the Europeans had clear and deep differences on Gaza.The EU top diplomat pointed out that European countries had been accused of double standards in dealing with Ukraine and the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.