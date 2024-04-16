Korea Republic Vs UAE AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: With strong contenders in the Group B, Korea Republic must have three points to advance to the knockout stage.

Though Korea Republic will be missing several Europe-based players due to their club commitments, their head coach believes their replacements from the K League will rise to the occasion.

Meanwhile, UAE will be led by Marcelo Broli, who led his native Uruguay to their first FIFA U-20 World Cup title last year.

IN PHOTOS: Glimpses into the hard-fought encounter between the Korea Republic and UAE at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium. Korea Republic claimed victory against UAE with a 1-0 score!

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

FULL TIME

90+15'

Korea Republic U23 triumphs against United Arab Emirates U23 with a score of 1-0 at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

90+14' Attempt missed. Kang Seong-Jin (Korea Republic U23) left footed shot from the right side of the box.

GOAL!

90+4'

Korea Republic U23 1, United Arab Emirates U23 0.

Lee Young-Jun (Korea Republic U23) header from very close range following a corner.

90+1' Attempt missed. Kim Min-Woo (Korea Republic U23) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Byeon Jun-Soo.

89' Substitution, United Arab Emirates U23. Mohamed Al Maazmi replaces Khamis Al Mansoori because of an injury.

77' Substitution, Korea Republic U23. Lee Tae-Seok replaces Cho Hyun-Taek.

76' Substitution, United Arab Emirates U23. Abdulla Ahmed replaces Ahmed Mahmoud.

76' Substitution, United Arab Emirates U23. Mubarak Zamah replaces Fahad Badr.

73' Substitution, Korea Republic U23. Hong Yun-Sang replaces Eom Ji-Sung.

70' Attempt blocked. Ahmed Fawzi (United Arab Emirates U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sultan Adil.

69' Attempt missed. Eom Ji-Sung (Korea Republic U23) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cho Hyun-Taek with a cross following a set piece situation.

69' Attempt blocked. Byeon Jun-Soo (Korea Republic U23) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Cho Hyun-Taek with a cross.

66' Substitution, Korea Republic U23. Kim Min-Woo replaces Lee Kang-Hee.

64' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

63' Delay in match because of an injury Lee Kang-Hee (Korea Republic U23).

61' Attempt missed. Cho Hyun-Taek (Korea Republic U23) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lee Kang-Hee.

TIME CHECK! 60 Minutes into the game

60' Attempt missed. Sultan Ali (United Arab Emirates U23) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sultan Adil.

60' Substitution, United Arab Emirates U23. Ahmed Fawzi replaces Yaser Al Blooshi because of an injury.

54' Corner, Korea Republic U23. Conceded by Fahad Badr.

53' Foul by Seo Myung-Guan (Korea Republic U23).

52' Attempt missed. Kang Seong-Jin (Korea Republic U23) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Young-Jun with a headed pass.

IN PHOTOS: Action during the first half of the KOR vs UAE match. Photos by Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/ The Peninsula

45' Substitution, Korea Republic U23. Kang Seong-Jin replaces Hong Si-Hoo.

45' Substitution, Korea Republic U23. Lee Young-Jun replaces An Jae-Jun.

Second Half begins

Korea Republic U23 0, United Arab Emirates U23 0.

HALF TIME

45+6'

The first half ended with neither of the two teams scoring a goal. The score stands at 0 for Korea Republic U23, and United Arab Emirates U23.

45+2' Byeon Jun-Soo (Korea Republic U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45+2' Foul by Byeon Jun-Soo (Korea Republic U23).

45+2' Sultan Adil (United Arab Emirates U23) wins a free kick on the right wing.

45' Foul by Fahad Badr (United Arab Emirates U23).

45' Seo Myung-Guan (Korea Republic U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Foul by Eom Ji-Sung (Korea Republic U23).

34' Foul by Sultan Ali (United Arab Emirates U23).

33' Foul by Hwang Jae-Won (Korea Republic U23).

32' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

31' Delay in match because of an injury Yaser Al Blooshi (United Arab Emirates U23).

25' Byeon Jun-Soo (Korea Republic U23) wins a free kick on the left wing.

20' VAR Decision: No Goal Korea Republic U23 0-0 United Arab Emirates U23.

18' GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: An Jae-Jun (Korea Republic U23) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

18' Offside, Korea Republic U23. Kang Sang-Yoon is caught offside.

18' Hwang Jae-Won (Korea Republic U23) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

10' Attempt missed. Abdulla Hamad (United Arab Emirates U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fahad Badr with a cross following a corner.

Fan vibes at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium

Photos: Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/The Peninsula

Line-up of players for the KOR vs UAE team

Get to know the teams!

Korea Republic

United Arab Emirates