               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

LIVE MATCH: Saudi Arabia Vs Tajikistan AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024


4/16/2024 2:02:48 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia will begin their title defence at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, hoping for a winning start against Tajikistan in a Group C match at Khalifa International Stadium.

As for Tajikistan head coach Mubin Ergashev, having a large number of players in the squad who are also part of the senior side has its own challenges.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

⚽⚽⚽

Line up of players for Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan teams!

Get to know the teams!

Saudi Arabia

Tajikistan

MENAFN16042024000063011010ID1108101636

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search