LIVE MATCH: Saudi Arabia Vs Tajikistan AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia will begin their title defence at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, hoping for a winning start against Tajikistan in a Group C match at Khalifa International Stadium.

As for Tajikistan head coach Mubin Ergashev, having a large number of players in the squad who are also part of the senior side has its own challenges.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

⚽⚽⚽

Line up of players for Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan teams!

Get to know the teams!

Saudi Arabia

Tajikistan