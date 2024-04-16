Northern Railway Introduces Summer Specials Gorakhpur-Amritsar, Delhi-Malda Town, And More. Check Details

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Northern Railway has introduced a series of summer special trains ahead of summer months. Let's have a look at these summer special trains, which will operate only on certain days of the week a press release dated April 15, the Northern Railway said it introduced two more summer special trains, in addition to some trains introduced earlier read: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi promises 'Bullet train' in south India during Tamil Nadu rally | 10 pointsGorakhpur Jn–Amritsar-Gorakhpur JnTrain No. 05005\\ 05006This train will run from April 24 to June 26 on every Wednesday while the journey of Amritsar - Gorakhpur Special will be effective from April 25 to June 27 on every Thursday read: Kashmir-bound trains to run with new fares: Railways cuts ticket costs by 40 per cent. All you need to knowAmritsar-Chhapra-Amritsar SpecialTrain No. 05049\\ 05050This train will run from April 26 to June 28 on every Friday and the return Amritsar-Chhapra special will start on April 27 and run till June 29 on every Saturday. The coach composition consists of general, AC and sleeper coaches are some other summer special trains:Bhagalpur-New Delhi-Bhagalpur SpecialTrain No. 03483\\ 03484This train, which started
on April 13 will operate till May 28 on every Saturday and Tuesday while New Delhi-Bhagalpur Special, which started
from April 14 will run till May 29 on every Sunday and Wednesday Town-New Delhi-Malda TownTrain No. 03413\\ 03414This train will run from April 11 till May 30 on every Thursday and Sunday while New Delhi- Maldatown Special, which started service from April 12, will run till May 31 on every Friday and Monday read: Mumbai-Ahmedabad 'Bullet Train' update: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares video revealing 10 featuresGuwahati-Jammu Tawi-Guwahati SpecialTrain No. 05656/05655This train will run from Guwahati to Jammu Tawi from May 6 to July 1 on Monday while the return journey services will be available from May 9 till July 4 on very Tuesday. The coach composition will include 2 tier AC, 3 tier AC and sleeper coaches Vihar T-Prayagraj superfast summer special trainTrain No. 04145/04146This train will run from Prayagraj to Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi from April 26 to May 31 on every Friday. The return journey services from Anand Vihar Terminal to Prayagraj will be available from April 27 till June 1 on very Saturday. The coach composition will include 2 tier AC, 3 tier AC sleeper and general coaches LTT– Banaras –Mumbai LTT (Weekly) SpecialTrain No. 01053/01054This train provides service from Mumbai LTT to Banaras on Wednesdays. This service, which started
from April 3 will operate till June 26. Banaras – Mumbai LTT will operate on Thursdays. This service will be effective from April 4 till June 27. Key stops of the train include Kalyan Jn, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval Jn, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi Jn, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni Jn, Maihar, Satna Jn, Manikpur Jn, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn, and Varanasi. The coach composition consists of general, AC and sleeper coaches.
