What Is 'Sad Leave', Will It Help In Your Work-Life Balance? Know More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Employees who have had a relaxing Sunday may experience Monday blues. Despite their lack of energy, people continue to work after a day off. However, a Chinese corporation believes in giving their employees "sad leave" anytime they are unhappy and do not want to work. Many of us will find it challenging to work from time to time owing to mental health issues.

Often, the office environment is overpowering. Sad leave is offered to employees in such situations.

Fat Dong Lai, a Chinese retail chain, implemented sad leave for its employees. The fundamental aspect of this system is that workers can take time off from work without the boss's agreement. According to the corporation, employees can take up to ten days of "sad leave" every year without management consent.

"Everyone has days when they are sad. That's human nature. Strengthening the mental health of employees is vital. Employees who are allowed sad leave will be happier and more productive at work. It would give them the impression that the firm understands and supports them," Fat Dong's owner, Yu Dong Lai, told the media.

The corporation has frequently been in the spotlight for its efforts to keep its staff happy. Fat Dong Lai has implemented various benefit programmes for its employees. In addition, the corporation provides its staff with five days off for Chinese New Year and overseas vacation time.