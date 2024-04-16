Parineeti's Shoutout To Her Glam Team For Giving Shape To Her Amarjot Look In 'Chamkila'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra, who essays the role of Amarjot Kaur in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' on Tuesday shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses of her various looks from the shoot of the biopic, giving a shout-out to her glam team.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. It charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'.

Parineeti plays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife.

Taking to social media, the actress, who was last seen in 'Mission Raniganj', shared a series of pictures from the shoot of the movie. One picture shows Parineeti in a red bridal outfit, and another snap features her in a blue suit with a prosthetic baby bump.

There are some photos of Parineeti visiting a gurdwara. A picture shows Parineeti with blood stains on her face.

The post is captioned as: "Shoutout to my glam team, for making me #Chamkila (shine) as Amarjot, for all the fun-filled days at Gurudwara, and for capturing Amarjot throughout the film in these stills."

Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport the audience to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila's voice would once roar.

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, it is streaming on Netflix.