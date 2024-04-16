Visit To Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Tops Actors Shakti Anand, Neeharika Roy's Wish List

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actors Shakti Anand and Neeharika Roy have opened up on the significance of Ram Navami, sharing their wish to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Shakti, who essays the role of Karan Luthra in 'Kundali Bhagya', said: "Ram Navami holds great significance in my life. My wife and I start our day with a morning puja, and observe the nine days of Navratri and fasting. On Ram Navami, we celebrate with prayers, hymns, and offerings, rejoicing in the birth of Lord Ram."

"The completion of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya fills us with pride, making this year's celebrations even more special. It stands as a symbol of faith and unity, and we are eagerly looking forward to visiting Ayodhya this year to pay our respects and witness the beauty of the temple firsthand. Happy Ram Navami to one and all," he added.

Neeharika, who plays Radha in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', said: "Chaitra Navratri holds a profound significance in my life as I am a devout believer in Goddess Durga. Each of the nine days fills me with immense joy as I wake up early in the morning to assist my mother in the preparations for the puja. The aroma of festive delicacies and the warmth of family gatherings are moments I eagerly anticipate during Navratri."

"As we commemorate Ram Navami on the ninth day, my family and I conduct a small pooja at home, honouring the birth of Lord Ram. My mother introduced me to the traditions of this festival, and ever since, I have faithfully followed them. This year holds even greater significance for me as I aspire to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. I hope to make the journey soon," added Neeharika.

The two shows air on Zee TV.