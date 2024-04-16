Macron demands isolation of Iran

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a call for the reinforcement of international sanctions against Iran in the wake of its recent attack on Israel. Following Tehran's massive airstrike on Israeli territory over the weekend, Macron condemned the action as "disproportionate" and warned of the perilous consequences it poses to regional stability.



In an interview with BFMTV and RMC radio, Macron expressed grave concern over Iran's decision to target Israel directly, marking a significant escalation in hostilities. He underscored the urgent need to prevent further deterioration of relations between the two nations, emphasizing the potential for dangerous retaliation from both sides.



Macron emphasized the international community's commitment to de-escalating the conflict, urging Israel to refrain from military retaliation. Instead, he advocated for the isolation of Iran through intensified sanctions, particularly targeting its nuclear activities. Macron believes that such measures could pave the way for a peaceful resolution in the region, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic efforts in mitigating tensions.



Iran has defended its actions by invoking its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. While pledging not to escalate the situation further unless provoked by Israel, Tehran has warned of dire consequences in the event of a military response. Meanwhile, Israel has labeled Iran as the "greatest threat" to regional and global peace, calling for stringent sanctions, including measures targeting its nuclear industry.



Macron's stance aligns with broader international efforts to address the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. As diplomatic discourse intensifies, the focus remains on finding constructive solutions to avert further conflict and promote stability in the volatile Middle East region.

