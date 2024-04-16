Arab Parliament Calls For Forming Int'l Fact-Finding Committee

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 16 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament called Tuesday for forming an international fact-finding committee to visit Israeli occupation prisons and identify the serious and inhumane violations Palestinian prisoners and detainees are being exposed to.

In honor of Palestinian Prisoners' Day, which is commemorated every year on April 17, the Parliament demanded that institutions like the United Nations, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) put pressure on the Zionist entity to release innocent prisoners immediately.

The Parliament demanded that the occupation pays heed to and applies international law, as well as provide innocent captives with the necessary protection in accordance with the Fourth Geneva Convention.

It held the Zionist entity responsible for the lives of the Palestinian Prisoners, noting that the number of detainees in occupation prisons in the West Bank have reached more than 9,000 detainees since October 7th.

The pan-Arab legislative body reaffirmed its full solidarity with the Palestinian Prisoners, saluting them over their sacrifices and their perseverance in fighting for their freedoms, and the hope in one day rebuilding their home country with the city of Jerusalem as its capital.

Prisoner's Day this year coincides with the dangerous escalation of brutal aggression, genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people by the Israeli occupation, and the escalation of the extreme right-wing government against Palestinian prisoners. (end)

mfm









MENAFN16042024000071011013ID1108100079