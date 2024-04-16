Azerbaijani Army Units Conduct Inspection In Military Equipment

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Separately, passenger, light-type vehicles, and passenger busesin units of the Azerbaijani Army were inspected, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

The Ministry noted that during the inspection, the technicalcondition of the vehicles, the correctness and completeness of thecontrol systems ensuring traffic safety were checked.

Special attention has been paid to the maintenance of joints andmechanisms, running parts, as well as other parts in theconstruction of automobiles, and to technical maintenance.

The best-performing military units were awarded at the end ofthe review.

It should be noted that eliminating a malfunction in theequipment and providing it with proper maintenance requires highexperience and knowledge.

The technical reviews held between units of the Azerbaijani armyplay an important role in improving the knowledge and skills ofpersonnel in this field and maintaining a high level of combat andtechnical training.