Chinese, Iranian Fms Discuss Mideast Tensions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 16 (KUNA) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian have discussed the tensions between Iran and the Israeli occupation, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.

In their phone conversation on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian briefed Wang on Iran's position on the attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, saying, "The UN Security Council did not make a necessary response to this attack, and that Iran has the right to self-defense in response to the violation of its sovereignty," according to the report.

The current regional situation is very sensitive, Amir-Abdollahian said, adding, "Iran is willing to exercise restraint and has no intention of further escalating the situation."

On his part, Wang said China strongly condemns and firmly opposes the attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, regarding it as a serious violation of international law and unacceptable.

"China has noted Iran's statement that its action taken was limited and was an act of self-defense in response to the attack against the Iranian consulate in Syria," Wang was quoted as saying.

"China appreciates Iran's stress on not targeting regional and neighboring countries as well as its reiteration on continuously pursuing a good-neighborly and friendly policy," he said. Wang expressed confidence that Iran can handle the situation well and spare the region further turmoil while safeguarding its own sovereignty and dignity.

On the situation in Gaza, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Iranian side calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and supports China's active efforts to push for a ceasefire, restore regional peace and strengthen cooperation among regional countries.

"China is willing to maintain communication with the Iranian side and jointly push for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue," said Wang. (end)

