Azerbaijan To Hold International Real Estate And Investment Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Real Estate and Investment Summit will be heldon June 1 at "The Ritz Carlton Baku" under the organization of"Between" and "Facemark" companies, Azernews reports.

Through the event, there will be an exchange of information andexperience in local and international fields.

The purpose of the event, which will be held with the conceptmessage " Investment towards the future " , is to informAzerbaijani investors about how they can effectively use realestate and other investment opportunities in the markets of Turkiyeand the European Union.

With professional moderators and speakers with experience inmanagement, banking, insurance, education and retail (Amazon), thesummit will provide a convenient platform for both beginners andexperienced investors, and show how to make the most of real estateinvestment opportunities in Europe and Turkiye. They will explainhow to get more income by investing.

The International Real Estate and Investment Summit will helpstrengthen the position of Azerbaijani investors in theinternational investment environment by expanding cooperation andnetworking opportunities. The event will provide each participantwith valuable knowledge, new perspectives and the necessary toolsfor long-term success.