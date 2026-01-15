Dubai Municipality's Khalid Mubarak Honoured With H.H Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Emirati Rising Star Award At Intersec Awards 2026

Khalid Mubarak of Dubai Municipality was the winner of the H.H Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Emirati Rising Star Award, while Albadr Jannah of Saudi Aramco was announced as Industry Leader of the Year

The fifth edition of the awards covered 17 categories across fire, safety, and industry categories

Winners were announced at a glittering award ceremony held last night, welcoming the leading lights from the security, safety and fire protection industry

Dubai, UAE: The winners of the Intersec Awards 2026 were announced last night during a prestigious gala dinner held at the Conrad Dubai, where organisations, products and individuals representing the pinnacle of achievement across the global fire, safety and security sectors were recognised.

Now in their fifth edition, the Intersec Awards honour excellence across 17 categories, spanning fire and safety, security, and industry leadership. Selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an independent panel of 23 international judges, the 2026 winners reflect the depth of innovation, leadership and operational excellence shaping the future of the industry.

Stand-out winners included Khalid Mubarak of Dubai Municipality, who was awarded the H.H Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Emirati Rising Star Award, recognising his growing contributions to advancing safety and security standards in the UAE. Albadr Jannah of Saudi Aramco won the prestigious Industry Leader of the Year award, recognising sustained leadership, industry influence, and a career dedicated to raising standards across security, safety, and resilience at regional and global levels.

The Women Trailblazers in Security, Fire Safety and HSE award was presented to Jazyah Aldossary, also from Saudi Aramco, celebrating her leadership and influence in advancing safety, inclusion and professional excellence within the industry.

Other winners within the Industry Awards included Moataz Allami from Humain, who was presented with the CISO of the Year award, recognising exemplary leadership in cybersecurity strategy, governance and organisational resilience in an increasingly complex digital threat landscape.

WSP received the Best HSE Team award in recognition of its strong safety culture, consistent performance and commitment to protecting people across diverse, high-risk projects. The Best Security Team accolade was awarded to WE ONE Security, acknowledging operational excellence, teamwork and the delivery of reliable, high-impact security services.

In the Strategy in Consultancy category, WSP was recognised for its thought leadership and strategic advisory capabilities, supporting clients across fire safety, security and resilience planning through evidence-based, future-focused consultancy.

In the Fire & Safety awards, the judges recognised two outstanding innovations addressing early detection and intelligent response in the Best Active Fire Safety Product category. Kentec Electronics was awarded for its K‐Detect‐Ion Detector, a next-generation solution enhancing reliability and responsiveness in fire alarm systems, while Hochiki Middle East was recognised for its ACD Multi‐Sensor with CO, which integrates advanced sensing technology to improve detection accuracy and reduce false alarms in complex environments.

The Best Passive Fire Safety Product award was presented to CI Global for CI Safe, a solution praised for strengthening passive fire protection through robust design and compliance, helping safeguard lives and assets by containing fire and smoke spread.

For the Best Safety Protection Solution, Axis Communications received top honours for its AXIS D6210 Air Quality Sensor, recognised for extending safety beyond traditional security by monitoring indoor air quality and supporting healthier, safer built environments.

The Best Fire Safety Project - MEA award went to WSP Middle East for One Za'abeel - Skyward Excellence in Design and Construction, a landmark project that set new benchmarks in fire engineering, integrated design and regulatory excellence within one of the region's most complex developments.

In the Impact Makers category, Saudi Aramco was recognised for From Code to Clarity to Compliance, an initiative commended for translating regulatory frameworks into practical, enterprise-wide safety culture and compliance excellence.

The Incident Resolution Spotlight award was presented to The General Command of Dubai Civil Defence for its Drone Firefighting Unit, highlighting an innovative approach to emergency response that enhances situational awareness, speed and firefighter safety during high-risk incidents.

In the Security Awards category, the Best Security Project - MEA award went to Dubai Police for its Lost Passport Certificate (Blockchain) initiative, which was recognised for leveraging blockchain technology to enhance public service delivery, data integrity, and cross-border security processes.

The Best Homeland Security Solution recognised two innovations strengthening national and critical infrastructure protection. SWS Inntech Sdn. Bhd. was awarded for Automated Armory Solutions, which delivers secure, automated weapons management systems, while ONES Technology was honoured for BioAffix Gate Vision Mobile, a mobile biometric access solution that enhances identity verification and border security operations.

In Best Commercial Security Solution, Axis Communications was recognised for its AXIS D4200‐VE Network Strobe Speaker, a device that combines visual and audio alerts to improve safety, communication and response in commercial and industrial settings.

The Best Perimeter Security Solution award was presented to Microavia for its Drone‐in‐a‐Box Surveillance Solution, an autonomous aerial security platform that enables continuous perimeter monitoring and rapid threat assessment across large or remote sites.

Rounding out the awards was the Best Cybersecurity Solution, where Resemble AI was recognised for Resemble Detect - Securing Truth in the Age of AI, a platform addressing emerging digital threats by detecting synthetic media and safeguarding trust in an era of AI-driven misinformation.

“The 2026 winners demonstrate how technology, strategy and people come together to deliver real-world impact - from advancing life safety and critical infrastructure protection to strengthening cyber resilience and emergency response capabilities. What is particularly inspiring is the breadth of solutions and leadership on display, spanning early-stage innovation through to large-scale, enterprise-wide implementation.”

Sponsors of the awards included Founding Partner, NAFFCO; NFPA as the Awards Gala Dinner & Entertainment Sponsor; and Award Category Sponsors Ci Global, Fike, Limitless, and Saudi Sicli.

