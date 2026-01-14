N&E Innovations Wins The 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Food Category

MENAFN - AETOSWire) N&E Innovations, a Singapore-based SME, has been announced as the winner of the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Food category. This recognition honours the company's pioneering efforts to combat food waste and enhance food safety through sustainable, circular innovation.



Founded by Didi Gan, N&E Innovations upcycles food waste into biodegradable antimicrobial coatings and packaging that extend food shelf life and reduce post-harvest losses. The company's patented ViKANG® technology is the world's first food-safe, biodegradable antimicrobial made entirely from upcycled food waste. It provides a cradle-to-shelf system for coatings and packaging that is both compostable and effective in maintaining freshness.



Field trials have shown that N&E Innovations' solution delivers 99.9% antimicrobial effectiveness, achieving 4.5 times lower bacterial counts and 90% freshness retention. To date, more than 400,000 sustainable packs have reached consumers, benefiting over 80,000 people. Since its founding, the company has upcycled two tonnes of food waste and helped retailers and producers reduce spoilage and extend product shelf life.



Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, commended the company's achievement:“The Zayed Sustainability Prize honours creative solutions that uplift communities and protect the environment. N&E Innovations is turning food waste into packaging solutions that reduce pollution and improve health, demonstrating how innovation can advance a circular economy.”



Didi Gan, Founder and Managing Director of N&E Innovations, said:“As a woman founder in deep tech, this award is not just a win for N&E Innovations-it's a win for every woman who dares to dream big, build boldly, and drive change through science. We upcycle agricultural waste into the world's first antibacterial compostable food packaging and coatings that extends the shelf life of food, closing the circular loop toward a more sustainable future. From our humble beginnings in Singapore, this recognition reaffirms that with purpose and perseverance, impact knows no boundaries.”



The US $1 million Prize fund will enable N&E Innovations to scale production and expand its ViKANG® technology across Asia and the Middle East. The company plans to establish localised micro-manufacturing hubs using regional food waste, expand B2B partnerships in markets such as Malaysia, The Philippines, and the UAE, and subsidise initial deployments in rural and underserved communities. These efforts aim to reduce unit costs by up to 30%, reach more than 1.2 million beneficiaries and prevent an estimated 10,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions through the adoption of sustainable, biodegradable packaging.

Each year, the Prize rewards organisations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions to global challenges. Over the past 18 years, through its 128 winners, the Prize has positively impacted over 400 million lives worldwide. By recognising these innovators, the Zayed Sustainability Prize inspires countless others to amplify their efforts and create a ripple effect of positive change.

