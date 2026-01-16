Trump Unveils Gaza's Board Of Peace Members From World Bank Chief Ajay Banga To Tony Blair - Full List Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump unveiled on Friday (local time) the members of the 'Board of Peace' who'll oversee phase two of his 20-Point Peace Plan to end the Gaza conflict. As per the White House's statement, the names include:

US State Secretary Marco RubioFormer British Prime Minister Tony BlairTrump's special envoy Steve WitkoffPresident of the World Bank Group Ajay BangaTrump's son-in-law Jared KushnerCEO of Apollo Global Management, Marc RowanUS Deputy National Security Adviser, Robert Gabriel

President Trump, who is the Chairman of the Board of Peace, also appointed Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum as senior advisors.

What will Board of Peace do?

The White House said, "Executive Board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation."

Meanwhile, Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum have been charged with leading day-to-day strategy and operations, and translating the Board's mandate and diplomatic priorities into disciplined execution.

Nickolay Mladenov, an Executive Board member, will serve as the High Representative for Gaza and act as the on-the-ground link between the Board of Peace and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

NCAG is a vital step forward in implementing Phase Two of his Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict -- a 20-point roadmap for lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region, White House said.

The NCAG will be led by Ali Sha'ath, a widely respected technocratic leader who will oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilisation of daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term, self-sustaining governance, as per the statement.

Additionally, to establish security, preserve peace, and establish a durable terror-free environment, Major General Jasper Jeffers has been appointed Commander of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), where he will lead security operations, support comprehensive demilitarisation, and enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials, the White House said.

The announcement also named members of the Gaza Executive Board. Blair, Kushner and Witkoff were also named to the Gaza Executive board, along with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al Thawadi and others.

The announcement came just days after Witkoff announced the launch of the second phase of the US-brokered plan to end Israel's war on Gaza.