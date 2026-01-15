Leverate Launches Fully Managed MT4/MT5 Ecosystem With 3 Months Free

Industry-first initiative combines zero-cost trial with comprehensive operational infrastructure, allowing brokers to launch and scale without technical complexity or upfront investment.

Leverate is redefining how brokers launch and operate MT4/MT5 by introducing a fully managed brokerage solution with three months of free access. For the first time, brokers can go live, onboard real clients, execute real trades, and generate revenue without setup fees, technical complexity, or upfront investment, all within a single, fully integrated ecosystem.

From Concept to Live Operation in Days, Not Months

While MT4/MT5 provides the trading platform, brokers traditionally need to coordinate with multiple vendors to create a functioning brokerage: server hosting providers, CRM systems, liquidity partners, payment processors, and back-office solutions. This fragmented approach requires months of preparation, significant capital outlay, and specialized technical expertise to integrate disparate systems.

The model consolidates these components into one unified ecosystem. From initial strategy review through complete deployment, brokers achieve operational status in days rather than months, with all components pre-integrated and working seamlessly together.

The three-month promotional period delivers genuine operational capability, not a limited trial. Brokers onboard real clients, execute real trades, and generate actual revenue while experiencing the entire platform ecosystem before making any financial commitment.

Zero Cost, Zero Complexity, Zero Hidden Terms

Leverate's offer includes everything required for full brokerage operations with complete transparency: no setup fees, no hidden charges, and no commission deductions during the promotional period. Available to both new market entrants testing viability and established brokers evaluating infrastructure alternatives, the program transitions seamlessly to standard commercial terms after three months, with brokers having already validated platform performance, client satisfaction, and business economics through real market conditions.

Enterprise Infrastructure with Zero Upfront Investment

Brokers operate on fully configured MT4/MT5 services with 99.99% uptime hosting, redundancy architecture, and 24/7 monitoring by senior administrators and liquidity specialists. Leverate manages the entire MT4/MT5 migration process, ensuring smooth connectivity to servers and services while connecting brokers with over 150+ strategic partners for optimized performance.

Daily operations that typically require dedicated in-house teams, server monitoring, price feed validation, gateway health checks, platform patches, symbol management, performance optimization, and emergency interventions are handled entirely by Leverate's support infrastructure.

The comprehensive package encompasses MT4/MT5 services, 360° CRM with a branded client portal, liquidity connectivity through Leverate Prime, configurable A/B-Book risk management routing, multi-currency payment processing, and back-office systems. For brokers with existing MT4/MT5 licenses or established infrastructure, Leverate's modular approach enables customized service configurations, selecting only the specific components needed to fill operational gaps and accelerate growth.

This model allows brokers to redirect capital and resources toward their core competitive advantage, client acquisition and relationship management, while Leverate delivers institutional-grade technology and operational expertise as a turnkey service.

What Makes This Model Different

Leverate's infrastructure currently supports brokers globally, representing nearly two decades of continuous platform development and operational refinement. This foundation enables the delivery of institutional-grade capabilities while removing traditional barriers to accessing them.

The model reflects a fundamental repositioning of brokerage technology: not as software requiring implementation, but as a complete operational ecosystem that removes technical barriers and enables immediate market participation.

Rather than brokers managing relationships with multiple vendors and struggling to integrate disconnected systems, the offering provides a unified solution where MT4/MT5 is just one component of a fully integrated brokerage infrastructure.

About Leverate

Leverate is a leading force in fintech innovation, dedicated to empowering brokers and prop firms with cutting-edge technology that drives growth, efficiency, and success. Rather than just offering trading tools, Leverate provides a complete ecosystem that helps firms launch, operate, and scale with confidence in today's fast-moving markets.

