Al Rajaa School For The Deaf Wins The 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Global High Schools Middle East & North A...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Al Rajaa School for the Deaf, based in Jordan, has been named the winner of the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High Schools – Middle East & North Africa category. The school was recognised for a student-led project that empowers hearing-impaired youth to learn about and apply sustainable practices through hands-on activities and accessible technologies.

The project integrates rainwater harvesting, smart agriculture, and recycling to enhance food security and sustainability education. Supported by sign-language learning content and an online market for produce, it will enable students to apply practical skills while promoting environmental awareness within their communities.



The project will benefit more than 140 students, 35 staff, and local families, while training over 100 hearing-impaired youth in sustainable agriculture. It will also produce 300 kilograms of vegetables each month and reduce water use by up to 60%.



Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, commended the school's success:“The Zayed Sustainability Prize recognises schools that make sustainability a core part of education and empowers young people to lead and create positive change. Al Rajaa School for the Deaf is showing how an education grounded in inclusion and practical experience can give every student the confidence to shape a more sustainable future.”



Hanan Ahmad Omar, Principal of Al Rajaa School for the Deaf, said:“Receiving this award marks the culmination of a remarkable journey of belief in the abilities and potential of our students at Al Rajaa School. It sends a powerful message to the world: that empowering young people is the key to achieving sustainable development and justice for all. We are proud to be a voice that resonates beyond borders, a voice of hope, determination, and collective action for a more sustainable and compassionate future.”



The US $150,000 award will support the school in expanding its facilities, training more students in sustainable farming techniques, and enhancing its digital education platforms to reach broader communities.



The Zayed Sustainability Prize honours organisations and high schools driving impactful and innovative solutions across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools. Since its inception, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of over 400 million people worldwide, carrying forward the visionary legacy of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Since 2013, the Prize has awarded 68 high schools under its Global High Schools category from countries in the following regions: The Americas, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East & North Africa, Europe & Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia & Pacific. To date, the Prize's Global High Schools winners have impacted the lives of over 56,599 students and 480,660 people in their wider communities.

