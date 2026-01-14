403
Stattus4 Wins The 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Water Category
(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Stattus4, a Brazil-based SME, has been named the winner of the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Water category. The company was recognised for its cutting-edge AI and IoT leak detection solution that helps utilities quickly identify and repair water losses in real time.
Through its proprietary Ada and 4Fluid systems, Stattus4 offers a scalable, AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that monitors water networks and prioritises repairs based on real-time data insights. Its smart sensors, analytics, and automation tools enable utilities to reduce water waste, optimise maintenance costs, and prevent infrastructure failures, ensuring equitable access to this essential resource.
To date, Stattus4's technology has benefited over 4 million people, saving 5.56 billion litres of water daily, monitoring 5,000 kilometres of pipeline, and identifying more than 22,000 potential leak points. The company's approach has helped reduce non-revenue water losses by up to 70%, significantly improving operational efficiency for utilities.
Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, congratulated the company:“The Zayed Sustainability Prize recognises those safeguarding our most precious resources. Stattus4's AI-powered leak detection technology reduces water loss, strengthens water security, and supports sustainable development for communities worldwide. Their innovation shows how AI-driven prevention helps protects water supplies for future generations.”
Marília Lara, CEO and Co-founder of Stattus4, said:“Winning the Zayed Sustainability Prize is an incredible honour that recognises ten years of dedication to developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to save the world's water. This award will allow us to reinvest in our company - in our AI, in expanding our reach, and most importantly, in our people. Our team's passion and our clients' trust brought us here, and this recognition fuels our mission to keep pursuing our purpose: saving the world's water.”
With the US $1 million Prize fund, Stattus4 will accelerate its international expansion and further integrate its suite of technologies into a unified platform to enhance value and performance for utilities. The company plans to establish a European office, participate in major industry events to strengthen global partnerships, and launch the Stattus4 Academy, an online training hub to support customers and scale system deployment. The Prize fund will also enable new pilot projects through targeted investments in equipment, training, and workforce development, advancing the company's mission to safeguard water resources worldwide.
Each year, the Prize rewards organisations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions to global challenges. Over the past 18 years, through its 128 winners, the Prize has positively impacted over 400 million lives worldwide. By recognising these innovators, the Zayed Sustainability Prize inspires countless others to amplify their efforts and create a ripple effect of positive change.
