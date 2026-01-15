Samsung Epis Holdings Delivers Business Updates At The 44Th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
|
Code Name (Brand Name3)
|
Non-proprietary Name
|
Reference Product
|
Status4
|
SB5
(IMRALDITM, HADLIMATM, ADALLOCETM)
|
Adalimumab
|
Humira
|
Launch
|
SB4
(BENEPALITM, BRENZYSTM, ETOLOCETM)
|
Etanercept
|
Enbrel
|
Launch
|
SB2
(FLIXABITM, RENFLEXISTM, REMALOCETM)
|
Infliximab
|
Remicade
|
Launch
|
SB3
(ONTRUZANTTM, SAMFENETTM)
|
Trastuzumab
|
Herceptin
|
Launch
|
SB8
(AYBINTIOTM)
|
Bevacizumab
|
Avastin
|
Launch
|
SB11
(BYOOVIZTM, AMELIVUTM)
|
Ranibizumab
|
Lucentis
|
Launch
|
SB12
(EPYSQLITM)
|
Eculizumab
|
Soliris
|
Launch
|
SB15
(OPUVIZTM, AFILIVUTM)
|
Aflibercept
|
Eylea
|
Launch
|
SB16
(OBODENCETM, OSPOMYVTM)
|
Denosumab
|
Prolia
|
Launch
|
SB16
(XBRYKTM)
|
Denosumab
|
Xgeva
|
Launch
|
SB17
(PYZCHIVATM, EPYZTEKTM)
|
Ustekinumab
|
Stelara
|
Launch
|
SB27
|
Pembrolizumab
|
Keytruda
|
Phase 1 and 3
Samsung Bioepis Biosimilar Candidates in Early Stage Development
|
Non-proprietary Name
|
Reference Product
|
Dupilumab
|
Dupixent
|
Guselkumab
|
Tremfya
|
Ixekizumab
|
Taltz
|
Vedolizumab
|
Entyvio
|
Ocrelizumab
|
Ocrevus
|
Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki
|
Enhertu
About Samsung Epis Holdings Co., Ltd.
As an investment holdings company dedicated to biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology, Samsung Epis Holdings aims to maximize corporate and shareholder value through proactive R&D and investment and optimize business strategies for its subsidiaries, Samsung Bioepis and Epis NexLab. Samsung Epis Holdings continues to embrace future challenges and drive innovation by identifying new growth drivers and strengthening global collaboration platforms, thereby laying a solid foundation for the continued growth of its subsidiaries. For more information about Samsung Epis Holdings, please visit: .
About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.
Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biologic candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
About Epis NexLab Co., Ltd.
Established in 2025 as a 100% owned subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings, Epis NexLab is committed to driving innovation through the development of next-generation biotechnology platforms. By transforming highly scalable peptide-related technologies into development platforms, Epis NexLab is focused on the discovery of innovative treatment modalities for the development of multiple therapeutic candidates targeting a wide range of diseases. For more information about Epis NexLab, please visit:.
1“more than 40 countries” signifies countries where Samsung Bioepis has commercial presence, with one or more products.
2 Li K, Zhou Y, Zang M, Jin X, Li X. Therapeutic prospects of nectin-4 in cancer: applications and value. Front Oncol. 2024 Mar 28;14:1354543. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2024.1354543. PMID: 38606099; PMCID: PMC11007101.
3 Different brand names for different regions and countries.
4“Launch” signifies launch in one or more markets and does not necessarily indicate launch in all markets worldwide
