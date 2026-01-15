Samsung Epis Holdings Delivers Business Updates At The 44Th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Samsung Epis Holdings (KRX: 0126Z0) today shared corporate progress and updates at the 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. "2026 is a monumental year for us, as we enter into a new chapter for our company. Today, we are announcing six additional candidates in our biosimilar pipeline, including vedolizumab and dupilumab. We are making great progress to secure 20 biosimilars in our portfolio by 2030," said Kyung-Ah Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Samsung Epis Holdings.“We also received the investigational new drug application (IND) clearance for the first novel therapeutic candidate developed by Samsung Bioepis, and plan to advance our clinical program this year. As we broaden our portfolio beyond biosimilars, we will continue our development efforts in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), leveraging our innovative research and development platform to expand viable treatment options for patients with unmet needs.” Samsung Bioepis Biosimilar Updates

Samsung Bioepis currently has 11 biosimilars for 10 unique biological molecules approved and launched in more than 40 countries.1 The company has pembrolizumab biosimilar undergoing Phase 1 and 3 clinical studies, and plans to secure 20 biosimilars in its portfolio by 2030. The new pipeline will include dupilumab, guselkumab, ixekizumab, fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, vedolizumab, and ocrelizumab. Novel Therapeutics Updates

In December 2025, the FDA has cleared the IND Application for SBE303. SBE303 is Samsung Bioepis' first novel ADC engineered to bind to Nectin-4, an adhesion protein that is specifically expressed in tumor cells, including urothelial cancer, lung cancer, and breast cancer.2 The Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial, aiming to evaluate the safety, tolerability, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity of SBE303 in participants with advanced refractory solid tumors, is set to begin this year.

Samsung Bioepis plans to have one novel therapeutic candidate enter into clinical study every year. Epis NexLab, the new subsidiary under Samsung Epis Holdings, has launched a project to develop a peptide-based drug delivery platform. Samsung Bioepis Biosimilars Portfolio

Code Name (Brand Name3) Non-proprietary Name Reference Product Status4 SB5 (IMRALDITM, HADLIMATM, ADALLOCETM) Adalimumab Humira Launch SB4 (BENEPALITM, BRENZYSTM, ETOLOCETM) Etanercept Enbrel Launch SB2 (FLIXABITM, RENFLEXISTM, REMALOCETM) Infliximab Remicade Launch SB3 (ONTRUZANTTM, SAMFENETTM) Trastuzumab Herceptin Launch SB8 (AYBINTIOTM) Bevacizumab Avastin Launch SB11 (BYOOVIZTM, AMELIVUTM) Ranibizumab Lucentis Launch SB12 (EPYSQLITM) Eculizumab Soliris Launch SB15 (OPUVIZTM, AFILIVUTM) Aflibercept Eylea Launch SB16 (OBODENCETM, OSPOMYVTM) Denosumab Prolia Launch SB16 (XBRYKTM) Denosumab Xgeva Launch SB17 (PYZCHIVATM, EPYZTEKTM) Ustekinumab Stelara Launch SB27 Pembrolizumab Keytruda Phase 1 and 3

Samsung Bioepis Biosimilar Candidates in Early Stage Development

Non-proprietary Name Reference Product Dupilumab Dupixent Guselkumab Tremfya Ixekizumab Taltz Vedolizumab Entyvio Ocrelizumab Ocrevus Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki Enhertu

About Samsung Epis Holdings Co., Ltd.

As an investment holdings company dedicated to biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology, Samsung Epis Holdings aims to maximize corporate and shareholder value through proactive R&D and investment and optimize business strategies for its subsidiaries, Samsung Bioepis and Epis NexLab. Samsung Epis Holdings continues to embrace future challenges and drive innovation by identifying new growth drivers and strengthening global collaboration platforms, thereby laying a solid foundation for the continued growth of its subsidiaries. For more information about Samsung Epis Holdings, please visit: .

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biologic candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Epis NexLab Co., Ltd.

Established in 2025 as a 100% owned subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings, Epis NexLab is committed to driving innovation through the development of next-generation biotechnology platforms. By transforming highly scalable peptide-related technologies into development platforms, Epis NexLab is focused on the discovery of innovative treatment modalities for the development of multiple therapeutic candidates targeting a wide range of diseases. For more information about Epis NexLab, please visit:.

1“more than 40 countries” signifies countries where Samsung Bioepis has commercial presence, with one or more products.

2 Li K, Zhou Y, Zang M, Jin X, Li X. Therapeutic prospects of nectin-4 in cancer: applications and value. Front Oncol. 2024 Mar 28;14:1354543. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2024.1354543. PMID: 38606099; PMCID: PMC11007101.

3 Different brand names for different regions and countries.

4“Launch” signifies launch in one or more markets and does not necessarily indicate launch in all markets worldwide

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink