12 Arrested As Demonstrations Continue In US Minneapolis

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 17 (IANS) Twelve people were arrested during demonstrations over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minneapolis, the largest city in the US state of Minnesota, authorities said.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Friday on X that "12 anti-ICE agitators were arrested for assaulting law enforcement."

Demonstrations continued into Friday, with crowds still gathering outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local media.

US President Donald Trump on Friday continued to criticize Democrats governing Minnesota on Truth Social.

"The Governor and Mayor don't know what to do, they have totally lost control," he added. "If, and when, I am forced to act, it will be solved, QUICKLY and EFFECTIVELY!"

On Thursday, Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota, saying such a move would "quickly put an end to the travesty" taking place in the state.

The demonstrations follow a series of incidents involving federal ICE agents in the state.

On January 7, an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, triggering nationwide protests. The Trump administration said Good was allegedly attempting to run over law enforcement officers with her vehicle, while local officials said video footage suggests she did not pose a threat and that the agent involved acted recklessly.

On Wednesday, an ICE agent shot a Venezuelan national in the leg after "being ambushed and attacked" by two other people and the immigrant they were trying to arrest, according to DHS.

Protests intensified following the second ICE-related shooting in about a week. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the situation in the city is "not sustainable."

DHS confirmed on X that ICE agents have carried out more than 2,500 arrests in Minnesota over the past five weeks. Around 3,000 federal officers have reportedly been deployed to the state in recent weeks.