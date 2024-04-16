Indulge In The Exquisite Taste Of Camel Milk Desserts At Home With Camelicious

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, April 2024:

Camelicious brings the essence of Emirati cuisine into your home with delightful dessert recipes featuring the richness of camel milk.



Packed with immune-boosting vitamins, essential unsaturated fatty acids, and abundant healthy fats, camel milk offers a remarkable concentration of natural vitamin C and higher calcium content, vital for children's growth and development.

Camelicious unveils its latest culinary masterpiece, preparing to tantalize your taste buds with an irresistible treat crafted with precision and passion. These Arabic recipes can be enjoyed throughout the year,

from the crisp chill of winter to the scorching heat of summer, these delicacies offer a taste of tradition that transcends seasons.

Muhallabia with strawberries

Ingredients

50g cornflour

1 litre Camel milk

90g caster sugar

2 tbsp rosewater

2 tbsp ground pistachios

strawberries for serving.

Method



Mix the cornflour to a smooth paste with 100ml of the cold milk. Bring the

remaining milk and the sugar to the boil in a heavy-based pan, stirring. Lower the

heat and gradually add the paste to the hot milk, stirring constantly.

Simmer for 6 mins or until the mixture thickens enough to coat the back of the spoon rather than drip straight off. Add the rosewater, stirring, cook for a further minute, then cool for 10 mins. Stir again and spoon into small glasses or individual dishes. Cool and refrigerate until set. Scatter a layer of ground pistachios on top then add a small, perfect strawberry.

Camel Milk Caramel Basbousa

Ingredients

1 1/8 cups or 215g coarse semolina

3/4 cup or 50g freshly grated coconut

1/2 cup or 100g sugar

1/4 cup or 30g flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup or 100g thick yogurt or crme frache

7 tablespoons or 100g unsalted butter, melted and cooled

16-30 whole almonds, depending on how small you cut your basbousa.



Caramel Syrup made from Camel milk:



1/2 cup or 120ml dulce de leche, cajeta or thick caramel. This recipe uses a camel milk version,

1-2 teaspoons milk



Ingredients

– yields about 1 1/4 cups or 300ml creamy camel milk caramel

4 1/4 cups or 1 liter camel milk

3/4 cup or 175g demerara sugar

1

1/2 teaspoons

vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon flakey salt or 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt or to taste

Method for Caramel Camel Milk Syrup

Pour your sugar, vanilla and baking soda into a large thick-bottomed pot with the milk and heat gently over a medium flame, stirring until all the sugar is dissolved.

Let it come to a slow boil and then turn it right down, or add a diffuser under the pot. I had other things going on at home that day and I was afraid the milk might scorch so I used the diffuser. If you are a thermometer-using type, I kept one in the pot and the temperature stayed between 165-180°F or 74-82°C.

Cook slowly, stirring occasionally, until the milk reduces by at least half and starts to turn a warm golden color.

Keep a closer eye on it now and stir more often. The camel milk caramel is done when a spoon pulled through the liquid shows the bottom of the pot for a few brief moments before running together again. It should be a deep golden color.

Put a metal teaspoon in a clean jar and pour the caramel in. Remove the spoon and seal tightly.

The caramel will thicken considerably when refrigerated and will keep for several months.

METHOD For Basbousa:



reheat your oven to 350°F (180°C) and grease an 8x8 inch (20x20 cm) baking pan. In a large bowl, mix together semolina, coconut, sugar, flour, baking powder, and salt. Add yogurt and melted butter to the dry ingredients, mixing until a stiff but pliable dough forms.

Spread the dough evenly into the greased baking pan and let it rest for 30 minutes, covered with a towel.

After resting, cut the dough into diamond shapes and press an almond into each piece.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

While the Basbousa is baking, prepare the caramel syrup by warming stiff caramel in the microwave, then thinning it with a little milk until it reaches a syrupy consistency.

Once the Basbousa is done baking, immediately pour the caramel syrup 1-2 teaspoonse over it while it's still hot. Allow the Basbousa to cool before serving. Use a sharp knife to cut through it again if necessary, and lift the pieces out of the pan. Enjoy!