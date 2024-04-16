SKF India Dedicates A Song To Mechanics, The Real Heroes Of The Road

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India SKF India , a premier provider of automotive solutions, releases " Heroes of the Road " , a heartfelt song dedicated to the unsung heroes of the automotive industry - the mechanics.



SKF Heroes of the Road





In the automotive aftermarket where long hours, complex repairs, and lack of appreciation are prevalent, SKF India aims to shine a spotlight on the invaluable contributions of mechanics through this inspiring musical tribute.





Alagesan Thasari, Director for Automotive India and Southeast Asia, commented on the initiative, "With 'Heroes of the Road', SKF India reaffirms it's commitment to the automotive industry and the dedicated mechanics who keep it running smoothly. This song is our way of honoring their tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence."





The song will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, and Malayalam, to resonate with mechanics from different regions of India. SKF India encourages Automotive Distributors (ADs), retailers and mechanics to join the movement and celebrate "Heroes of the Road".





Video Link: Heroes of the Road





In addition, SKF India is also running a nationwide truck activation campaign, "Install Confidence, Install SKF” to empower commercial vehicle mechanics. The campaign spans across more than 50 cities in 18 states to engage with more than 5000 mechanics. The primary objective of the initiative is to create awareness about SKF offerings for commercial vehicles demonstrating their pivotal role in streamlining the lives of mechanics while championing sustainability within the automotive sector.





SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2023 were SEK 103,881 million and the number of employees was 40,396.





For more information, please visit







® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.





