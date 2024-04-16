Tunisia pledges to bolster relations with NATO

(MENAFN) On Monday, Tunisian Defense Minister Imed Memmich conveyed the Tunisian Defense Ministry's optimistic outlook regarding its collaboration with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), particularly in the realms of training and expertise exchange. Memmich expressed these sentiments during a meeting with Robert Bauer, the Chair of NATO Military Committee, who was visiting Tunisia at the time. A statement released by the ministry documented Memmich's acknowledgment of the strides made in cooperation between Tunisia and NATO, emphasizing the positive impact of this partnership on enhancing the defense capabilities of the Tunisian armed forces.



During the meeting, Memmich underscored the significance of the ongoing cooperation between Tunisia and NATO, highlighting its role in bolstering the defense capabilities of the Tunisian armed forces. He specifically pointed out the notable advancements achieved since Tunisia attained the status of a major ally outside the NATO alliance back in 2015. This designation has paved the way for deeper collaboration and facilitated access to NATO resources and expertise, thus contributing to Tunisia's defense capabilities.



In response, Robert Bauer reaffirmed NATO's steadfast commitment to strengthening cooperation with Tunisia and expressed the organization's dedication to further enhancing their partnership. Bauer emphasized NATO's role in supporting Tunisia's defense objectives and reiterated the organization's commitment to fostering mutual cooperation and exchange in areas such as training and expertise. The meeting served as a platform for both parties to reaffirm their shared commitment to deepening collaboration and exploring new avenues for joint initiatives aimed at advancing common security interests.

MENAFN16042024000045015839ID1108099067