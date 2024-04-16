Doha Set To Host Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Athletes from 55 countries will showcase their skills at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Doha 2024 which gets underway at Aspire Women's Sports Committee hall tomorrow.

The Qatar Gymnastics Federation (QGF) yesterday announced the completion of all arrangements for the event which will continue until Saturday.

The competition, which is the last chance for athletes to book their berths for this year's Paris Olympics, will see 95 athletes competing in men's events besides 55 female gymnasts, who will also be in action during the event.

“We are ready to host a spectacular event after tireless efforts from all members of our team,” QGF Secretary and Championship Director Abeer Al Buainain said yesterday.

“We are looking forward to exciting contests throughout the championship as athletes would give their best in this Olympic qualification event.”