Reviewing Realme P1 Pro 5G: Best Player In Display & Performance Starting From Rs 19,999

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) realme has introduced its latest mid-range series, the realme P series 5G. Focusing on Power and Performance, the realme P1 Pro 5G start from under the Rs 20,000 bracket with an array of interesting specifications. Now, we've spent some time with this device to see if it's worth your money. Let's dive into this comprehensive review to uncover some answers.

Display

In terms of display, the device boasts a vibrant AMOLED display that elevates your viewing experience to new heights. Sporting a beautiful 6.7-inch FHD+ Curved display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, every interaction feels engaging and immersive.

Additionally, for visual comfort in dimly-lit environments, the realme P1 Pro 5G, which comes with TÜV Rheinland Strobe-free Certification utilizes high-frequency 2160Hz PWM dimming, providing a significant 4.5 times improvement in dimming efficiency when compared to standard 480Hz methods.

Performance and Software

The realme P1 Pro 5G debuts with the stable and powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G Chipset, engineered with the 4mm advanced process, boasting an 8-core 64-bit architecture. This chipset stands out for its potent performance while maintaining remarkably low power consumption.

The octa-core processor comprises 4 ARM® Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and 4 ARM® Cortex-A55 cores ticking at 1.8GHz. Additionally, the inclusion of Adreno 710 GPU enhances its prowess in image processing tasks, promising a seamless experience across casual gaming, multitasking, and multimedia consumption.

The realme P1 Pro 5G comes in two variants, 8GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM and runs on realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14, offering a refined and intuitive interface that enhances productivity and convenience.

Packed with a myriad of smart features and customisation options, it adapts seamlessly to your preferences, empowering you to tailor your smartphone experience to suit your unique lifestyle. It is said to come with 3 years of security updates and 2 years of OS updates. The phone comes with minimal pre-installed apps which shows commitment to delivering a superior user experience.

Camera Capabilities

Equipped with a versatile camera setup, the realme P1 Pro 5G comes with a 50 MP Sony LYT with OIS as Primary Camera and an 8MP Ultra-wide camera, which empowers users to unleash their creativity and capture life's moments in stunning detail.

The cutting-edge camera system, headlined by a high-resolution Sony LYT-600 sensor and OIS, delivers exceptional clarity and depth in every shot. Whether you're capturing breathtaking landscapes or intimate portraits, the device ensures that your memories are preserved with utmost fidelity.

The realme P1 Pro 5G also features a 16 MP selfie camera that is great for taking those candid selfies, the day time and low-light camera samples from both, the front as well as the rear camera of the phone were beyond what's expected of a sub-20K phone.

Design

The realme P1 Pro 5G impresses with its sleek and ergonomic design, featuring a captivating blend of aesthetics and functionality. Crafted with finesse, the device's look is inspired by Bird Culture Phoenix Design. The design draws inspiration from the delicate and captivating beauty of nature, creating a surprisingly sophisticated look for a mid-range phone.

The handset is lightweight, making it comfortable for extended use. Weighing only 184 grams, the phone offers a combined screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent, visually achieving that bezel-less experience and comes with an IP65 water and dust resistance which effectively blocks dust and shields against low-pressure liquid spray from any direction without adverse effects.

Battery Life and Charging

In the realm of endurance, the realme P1 Pro 5G stands tall with its robust battery life and swift charging capabilities. With a 5000 mAh battery capacity, it effortlessly sails through the day, catering to your diverse needs without breaking a sweat.

Additionally, with the help of the 45W SUPERVOOC charger that comes inside the box, you can fully charge the device to 100 per cent in just 67 minutes or reach 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes, ensuring that downtime is kept to a minimum, allowing you to stay connected and productive whenever inspiration strikes.

Verdict

The realme P1 Pro 5G, redefines what users can expect from a mid-tier device, boasting a display and performance combination that punches well above its weight class.

The 120Hz AMOLED display, delivers stunning visuals and unmatched responsiveness, making it a joy to use for entertainment, gaming, or everyday tasks. Paired with the powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, the P1 Pro 5G handles demanding applications and games with ease.

Whether you're a power user seeking top-notch performance or a casual user who values a smooth, immersive experience, the realme P1 Pro 5G is a compelling option. It elevates the mid-range smartphone experience and positions itself as a serious contender in this competitive market.