Border Guards Destroy Russian Army Dugouts In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian army dugouts using kamikaze drones.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Border guards and aerial reconnaissance men of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed enemy dugouts using kamikaze drones," the statement reads. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards of the Phoenix unit destroyed two Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carriers in the Bakhmut sector using a Vampire attack drone.
