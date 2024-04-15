Border Guards Destroy Russian Army Dugouts In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian army dugouts using kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Border guards and aerial reconnaissance men of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed enemy dugouts using kamikaze drones," the statement reads.

Ukrainian guardsmen20 enemy tanks, more than 70 vehicles in past week

As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards of the Phoenix unit destroyed two Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carriers in the Bakhmut sector using a Vampire attack drone.