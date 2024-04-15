               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Enemy Insidiously Attacks Kirovohrad Region With Ballistic Missiles - Southern Defense Forces


4/15/2024 3:11:58 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army used ballistic missiles to strike the Kirovohrad region.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram .

"The enemy continues to launch precision missile attacks on Ukraine, including with the use of ballistic missiles. They insidiously struck the Kirovohrad region," the statement said.

The local population was not affected. Relevant emergency services and experts are working at the scene. The consequences are being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid alert.

