How CEO Shannon Hennessy's Background Prepared Her To Lead The Habit Burger Grill

In this episode of Women in Retail Talks, Women in Retail Leadership Circle Co-Founder Melissa Campanelli interviews Shannon Hennessy , CEO of The Habit Burger Grill , quality made-to-order food and a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc . Listen in as Hennessy provides an overview of The Habit Burger Grill business (1:00), her career journey (2:30), and the importance of having financial strategy experience to prepare for a chief executive role (5:30). She shares her vision for company growth (7:10) and the leadership lessons she's learned during her career (9:25).

